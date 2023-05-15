7 health systems using AI to ease clinicians' documentation burden

Healthcare startups and companies that are offering hospitals and health systems artificial intelligence-based technology such as the one used in ChatGPT are making headway into the industry as organizations look to ease provider burnout and increase automation.
Here are seven hospitals and health systems piloting, testing and using AI to ease clinicians' documentation burdens:
- Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare is partnering with health tech company healthPrecision to develop an artificial intelligence-based platform that can help reduce hospital nurses' documentation burden.
- UC San Diego Health, Madison Wis.-based UW Health, and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care are the first health systems to use AI — built from Microsoft and Epic — to help physicians respond to patients' questions in online portals.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is partnering with medtech company Augmedix to expand the use of artificial intelligence-powered ambient documentation in its clinical settings. The technology works to transcribe conversations between patients and clinicians and embed the notes into the EHR.
- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is using technology from AI-powered medical documentation company Abridge that can automatically document clinicians' interactions with patients.
- The University of Kansas Health System recently partnered with Abridge to deploy one of the earliest large-scale uses of generative AI in healthcare.