U of Kansas Health System rolls out AI to save time spent on documentation

The University of Kansas Health System is partnering with AI-powered medical documentation company Abridge to roll out generative AI technology to more than 140 locations.

Under the partnership, the University of Kansas Health System will use Abridge's health documentation technology to summarize medical conversations, according to a March 2 release from Abridge.

"With Abridge, we have found a powerful solution that addresses the biggest challenge facing our providers — excessive time spent on documentation including non-traditional hours," said Gregory Ator, MD, chief medical information officer at the University of Kansas Health System.