Rhode Island hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak

Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital reported 28 patients tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 6 across multiple campuses, The Boston Globe reported Jan 6.

The acute-care facility is one of two facilities in the state allowing asymptomatic workers testing positive for the virus to work. The Rhode Island Department of Health updated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance Dec. 31 allowing asymptomatic healthcare workers to work without restriction in staffing "crisis" situations, as long as they wear N95 masks.

The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals did not address whether there was a connection between the use of COVID-positive workers and outbreak of infections. A spokesperson for the department told The Boston Globe there were no COVID-positive workers at the hospital as of Jan. 6. At last check, it used two COVID-positive workers Jan. 1 and three Jan. 3.