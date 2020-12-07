Hospitals saw drop in some HAIs last year: 4 CDC findings

U.S. hospitals saw improvement fighting bloodstream and urinary tract infections rates last year, according to the CDC's 2019 National and State HAI Progress Report.

The report uses 2018-19 data from more than 36,000 hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities to analyze rates of central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated events, surgical site infections, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream events and Clostridioides difficile events.

Four national report findings for acute care hospitals:

1. Overall, U.S. hospitals reported a 7 percent decrease in CLABSIs from 2018 to 2019, with the largest decrease — 13 percent — in neonatal intensive care units.

2. CAUTIs dropped by 8 percent, with the largest decrease — 12 percent — reported by ICUs.

3. VAEs increased by 2 percent, with the highest increase observed in ICUs.

4. There was no significant change in SSIs.

