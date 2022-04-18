Thousands of Sutter Health workers to strike

Nurses and healthcare workers at Sutter Health facilities in Northern California will strike April 18 to call for safe staffing and health and safety protections, according to the unions that represent them.

The strike affects healthcare employees at the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses as well as nurses at other Sutter Health facilities. The nurses are members of the California Nurses Association, and the other workers are members of the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union, an affiliate of the California Nurses Association.

More than 8,000 registered nurses and healthcare workers are participating in the strike, according to an April 18 news release from the unions.

Workers authorized a strike in March, and union officials announced an official strike notice April 8.

"Nurses overwhelmingly voted to go out on strike because we see no other option left for us and our patients," Amy Erb, RN, who works in critical care at California Pacific Medical Center, said in the release. "We have tried repeatedly to address the chronic and widespread problem of short staffing that causes delays in care and potentially puts patients at risk, but hospital administrators continue to ignore us. We have a moral and legal obligation to advocate for our patients. We advocate for them at the bedside, at the bargaining table, and if we have to, on the strike line."

Nurses have been in contract negotiations since June. They have scheduled picketing at:

Sutter Solano Medical Center (Vallejo)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Coast Hospital (Crescent City)

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

California Pacific Medical Center (San Francisco)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Berkeley and Oakland)

Santa Cruz VNA

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)

Sutter Delta Medical Center (Antioch)

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Sutter Center for Psychiatry (Sacramento)

In a statement shared with Becker's, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health said negotiations with the California Nurses Association resumed with the involvement of a federal mediator, but that the union had not called off the strike as of April 17.

The statement said a strike "requires complex and costly preparation, and obligates us to make plans that our teams, patients and communities can rely on," and that the health system will staff hospitals April 18 with contracted replacement workers.

The strike is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.