Providence St. Joseph workers set to strike

Members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West are set to begin a five-day strike Oct. 23 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

The union represents about 700 workers at the facility, including lab technicians, phlebotomists, emergency medical technicians, patient transporters, environmental services workers and other professions, according to an SEIU-UHW news release. Providence St. Joseph is part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Union members' labor contract expired in August. The union and hospital held their last bargaining session Oct. 13, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. A hospital statement shared with Becker's says that during negotiations, the hospital bargaining team "proposed significant wage increases and contract enhancements — including a 24% increase in wages over a three-year contract and significant market wage adjustments for many jobs."

The union contends that during bargaining, Providence St. Joseph has not adequately addressed issues related to staffing, worker turnover and patient care concerns.

"We are struggling to give the quality care our patients deserve as we watch staff leave and positions go unfilled. We fight not just for ourselves but for our patients that depend on us," Christian Ayon, a lead surgical technician at Providence St. Joseph, said in the union release.

"PSJMC firmly believes that strikes don't settle contracts; they delay them and keep our caregivers from getting the pay and benefits enhancements they deserve," the hospital said in a statement. "The PSJMC bargaining team will return to the bargaining table after the strike ends."









