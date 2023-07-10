Nurses at UHS hospital vote to unionize

Nurses at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., have voted to join the District of Columbia Nurses Association, the union said in a news release on its Facebook page.

The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, AFL-CIO, represents about 2,000 nurses and licensed professional healthcare workers in Washington, D.C., according to the July 1 release. George Washington University Hospital is part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

Nurses voted 310-207 in favor of unionization, according to the DCNA.

Nurse organizers stated in the release: "We won a legally protected, unified voice. This is a victory for nurses and patients everywhere. We are grateful for our community at GW and look forward to continuing to work together for positive change."

