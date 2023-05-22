More New York City physicians authorize strike

Members of the Committee of Interns and Residents voted to authorize a strike at two Mount Sinai hospitals in New York City on May 22 — the same day more than 150 union physicians began a strike at NYC Health + Hospitals' Elmhurst Hospital.

The union represents about 500 resident physicians at Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West. More than 99 percent of voting union members voted in favor of authorizing a strike. The union has been in negotiations with management since January and contends that Mount Sinai refuses them parity with residents at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A strike authorization does not mean a strike will occur. A strike could still be averted if an agreement is reached.

Pay parity has emerged as a key sticking point in 10-month-long negotiations between Mount Sinai and striking physicians who work at Elmhurst Hospital. In a May 19 bargaining update, Mount Sinai said it offered the union its "last, best and final offer," which would have given residents 5 percent to 7 percent raises annually over the next three years.

"We are committed to working towards an equitable and reasonable resolution that is in the best interest for both our residents at Elmhurst as well as for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and are working closely with partners at Elmhurst Hospital to ensure the same quality and level of care and services that the local community expects and deserves are not affected by the strike," a Mount Sinai spokesperson told Becker's May 22 in response to the strike. "We have offered a package that is commensurate or above the tentative agreement between residents at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals and are committed to finding a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Mount Sinai for comment on the strike authorization and will update the article as more information becomes available.