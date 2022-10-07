Mayo nurses vote to keep union

Nursing staff Nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City (Minn.) voted in favor of continuing with representation by the Minnesota Nurses Association, according to hospital and union statements.

The vote occurred Oct. 6. It affects 32 nursing staff members, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which must still confirm the election results.

"Nurses today affirmed the power of our collective voice in the workplace," Jackie Kuzma, RN, said in a news release. "Nurses at Lake City are our union, and we are here to stay in the fight for better conditions for our coworkers and our patients."

The vote came after the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation assisted workers with scheduling an election with the National Labor Relations Board. The foundation is a nonprofit with a mission "to eliminate coercive union power and compulsory unionism abuses through strategic litigation, public information and education programs." It also assisted nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn., who voted in July to remove the Minnesota Nurses Association as their bargaining representative.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City said: "Following confirmation of the results by the National Labor Relations Board, we will continue to work with the MNA in good faith with the intent of reaching contract agreements acceptable to all parties."