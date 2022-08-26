Kaiser faces state probe over mental health access amid strike

The California Department of Managed Health Care has opened a targeted enforcement investigation to examine whether Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is providing timely access to appointments during an ongoing strike by mental healthcare workers.

Department Deputy Director of Communications and Planning Rachel Arrezola confirmed the probe Aug. 25 in a statement shared with Becker's.

"The DMHC is concerned about the potential for immediate harm to enrollees based on the very serious nature of allegations that the plan is not providing timely appointments to enrollees required by the law," Ms. Arrezola said. State officials notified Kaiser about the investigation Aug. 22.

The probe comes as more than 2,000 Kaiser mental health therapists, psychologists, social workers and chemical dependency counselors are on strike in Northern California and the state's Central Valley. The workers, who are members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, voted in June to authorize a strike and began an open-ended strike Aug. 15. Union members are also set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 29 at Kaiser facilities in Hawaii.

During the strike in California, Kaiser has "worked to ensure that we are able to meet our members' mental health needs," Deb Catsavas, senior vice president of human resources at Kaiser Permanente Northern California, said in an Aug. 19 statement shared with Becker's.

"Half of our patients receive their care from mental health community providers who are not involved with the strike. We continue to reach out to every patient whose appointment with an internal provider is affected to offer another internal care provider or a provider from our network of contracted community providers. For those patients who choose to cancel their own appointment or not to reschedule, we have a clinical quality review process in place to ensure they receive the care they need."

The union contends Kaiser has failed to adequately boost staffing amid surging demand for mental healthcare and that, before the strike, patients were forced to wait months for therapy sessions. Ms. Catsavas contends the union has put forth a proposal "that significantly reduces the time available to care for our patients and their mental health needs."

Now, state regulators have confirmed their investigation into Kaiser after patients filed complaints after the beginning of the strike, according to Politico.

"Kaiser's executives need to obey the law, serve the patients and end the strike by agreeing to work with us to properly operate and staff its clinics," Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, said in a union news release shared with Becker's. "It's time for Kaiser to respect the importance of mental healthcare and fundamentally change its approach to how it treats both patients and clinicians."

"The DMHC will continue to monitor the plan closely during the strike to ensure the plan is in compliance with the law," Ms. Arrezola said. "This includes monitoring and tracking consumer complaints to the department's help center. The department is taking all complaints very seriously, and the DMHC is helping enrollees that contact the help center to obtain timely appointments for behavioral health services."