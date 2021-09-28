Job openings are at a record high, but the job hunt isn't easier: 4 things to know

Although job openings are booming, undesirable work, mismatches of skills and convoluted hiring processes mean that job-seekers aren't getting hired, Vox reported Sept. 20.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 8.4 million unemployed people in the U.S. and 10.9 million jobs open (with the greatest increase in the healthcare sector). With the record high levels of vacancies, job-hunters should be thriving. However, there is a disconnect between employers and prospective employees that indicates a broader disconnect in the job market.

Here are some of the reasons why:

1. Many of the jobs open aren't particularly desirable to job-seekers. They may offer low pay, few to no benefits or not enough flexibility. A Flexjobs survey found that 41 percent of workers said there weren't enough openings in their preferred field.

2. A mismatch between the skills and experience employers want versus what job-seekers have amplifies the disconnect. Rapidly changing software and technology makes it difficult for job-hunters out of the market to keep up with current trends.

3. A majority of employees are now looking for remote work as the pandemic has made in-person activities unattractive and even dangerous. Vox reported that only 16 percent of jobs posted on LinkedIn are remote, and these roles receive two and a half-times more applications.

4. Artificial intelligence software used for hiring can filter out eligible candidates. The systems often scan resumes for a set list of words, so if a candidate's word choice doesn't match, they may not get through the system. The AI software also isn't very good at predicting a candidate's potential, regardless of experience or hard skills.