Hundreds of Oregon hospital workers begin strike

More than 400 front-line healthcare workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, Ore., began a two-day strike Oct. 5 alleging unfair labor practices, according to the union that represents them.

Service Employees International Union Local 49, which represents the workers, alleges management is interfering with workers' rights as union members as they seek a new contract that includes safe staffing, fair wages and COVID-19 protections, and keeps good jobs at the hospital.

The union said workers also contend understaffing, high turnover, low wages, lack of affordable healthcare and lack of adequate COVID-19 protections may be jeopardizing worker and patient safety.

Additionally, workers take issue with hospital management's plans to outsource nearly 100 workers in the dietary, housekeeping and linen departments to HHS, a Dripping Springs, Texas-based staffing company.

"As healthcare workers, we care deeply about our patients and providing the best care, and I'm so angry that management is treating us unfairly," Gypsy Smith, a housekeeper at the hospital, said in a news release. "Going on strike is the most difficult decision many of us have had to make, especially with COVID. But ultimately we're doing this to protect our patients and make sure we have the resources we need to do our jobs safely."

McKenzie-Willamette, in a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 5, expressed disappointment about the union's decision to strike and emphasized its commitment to patient safety and quality care.

The hospital will limit some services during the strike, although this will not affect care for patients already in the hospital, said Jana Waterman, vice president of business development and marketing at McKenzie-Willamette. The hospital emergency room remains available for walk-in patients.

Regarding the decision to outsource jobs to HHS in Texas, Ms. Waterman said, "We are confident that utilizing a company specializing in dietary and environmental services will benefit patients and the employees. HHS will offer employment to all active employees and build upon the team to improve the patient experience."

She added that the hospital remains committed to bargaining in good faith and reaching a mutually beneficial labor deal.

McKenzie-Willamette is owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Corp. SEIU Local 49 represents more than 15,000 healthcare and building service workers, including licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, professional and technical workers, pharmacists, dietary aides and housekeepers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.