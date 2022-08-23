HCA's Mission Hospital must address 'chronic understaffing,' nurses say

Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee plan to hold a rally Aug. 25 at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., to protest what they say is the hospital's failure to address chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.

The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents about 1,400 nurses at Mission Hospital. Mission Hospital is the flagship facility of Mission Health, which has about 12,000 employees total.

Union members are demanding that hospital management immediately do more to recruit and retain staff nurses. They contend the hospital is short hundreds of nurses across the organization, including in the cardiovascular intensive care and behavioral health units, as well as the emergency department.

"Mission Hospital has reached a grim milestone — we are short more than 400 nurses hospitalwide," Hannah Drummond, RN, a nurse in the emergency department, said in an Aug. 23 news release. "It seems the only retention HCA cares about is shareholder retention. Instead of paying dividends to shareholders, HCA should focus their resources on putting patients first."

Becker's reached out to Mission Hospital for comment.

Nurses at Mission Hospital also held a rally in April.