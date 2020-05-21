HCA asks union to abandon wage increases this year

A union representing more than 150,000 registered nurses in hundreds of U.S. hospitals is disputing with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare regarding pay and benefits.

National Nurses United said HCA is demanding that the union choose between an undetermined number of layoffs and no 401 (k) match for this year or no layoffs and no nurse pay increases for the rest of the year, according to ABC affiliate Kiii TV.

HCA Healthcare, which to date has avoided layoffs due to the pandemic, said it is asking the union to give up their demand for wage increases this year, just as nonunion employees have. HCA executive leadership, corporate and division colleagues and hospital executives have also taken pay cuts.

The union said it takes issue with having to make this choice given HCA's profits in the last decade, the additional funding the for-profit hospital operator received from the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and additional Medicare loans.

"It is outrageous for HCA to use the cover of the pandemic to swell its massive profits at the expense of its dedicated caregivers and the patients who will also be harmed by cuts in nursing staff," Malinda Markowitz, RN, California Nurses Association/National Nurses United president, said in a news release.

Registered nurses at HCA's Good Samaritan and Regional hospitals in San Jose, Calif., plan to protest over these issues May 21.

HCA pointed to the pandemic pay program it implemented and recently extended through at least the end of June that allows employees who are called off or affected by a facility closure and cannot be redeployed to receive 70 percent of their base pay.

"It is surprising and frankly disappointing that unions would demand pay raises for their members and may reject the continuation of a generous pay program that is providing continued paychecks for more the 100,000 colleagues," HCA said in a statement to Becker's Hospital Review. "The goal of HCA Healthcare’s pandemic pay program is to keep our caregivers employed and receiving paychecks at a time when hospitals throughout the country are experiencing significant declines in patient volume and there is not enough work for them."

HCA said more than 16,000 union members have participated in the pandemic pay program, even though it is not part of their contract.

