HCA extends executive pay cuts

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's executive team will take a 30 percent pay cut until at least June 30, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In March, HCA announced several actions it was taking to help support the company and its workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. HCA CEO Sam Hazen said he would donate 100 percent of his pay in April and May to the HCA Hope Fund, a charity that provides assistance to employees with proven financial needs, and other executive officers took a 30 percent pay cut.

On April 30, the compensation committee of HCA's board of directors approved an extension through June 30 of the 30 percent pay reduction in base salary. However, there could be another extension. In a March 31 letter to employees, Mr. Hazen wrote the executive pay cuts would be in effect until the pandemic passes.

More articles on compensation:

Teamsters union targets Tenet CEO's pay package

$1M in bonuses donated to Dominican Hospital employees

Cincinnati Children's employees take 20% pay cut

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.