Companies turn to external chief human resources officer hires more often

Internal chief human resources officer hires globally dropped from 56% in Q2 of 2023 to 36% in Q2 of 2024, according to a recent report from Russell Reynolds Associates.

The report looked at internal and external chief human resources officer hires across 1,822 global companies. In 2024's second quarter, there were nine internal hires and 16 external hires.



Of the companies on the S&P 500, 78% of chief human resources officer hires in Q2 of 2024 were external. In the same time frame last year, 36% of hires were external, according to the report.

This shift could be a result of organizations' desires to bring in new perspectives and expertise, according to Russell Reynolds Associates.

One healthcare external hire example is Katie Heeter, who was recently named senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System. Ms. Heeter previously served at Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health.