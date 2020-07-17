Chicago hospital workers reach contract deal, avert strike

The bargaining committee for 180 workers at Loretto Hospital in Chicago has reached a tentative agreement with management, averting a strike planned for July 20, according to their union SEIU Healthcare Illinois.

The agreement, reached July 16, includes wage increases, with members earning an hourly wage of at least $15 and raises of $1.25 to nearly $3 an hour, and regular raises based on seniority, the union said. Other provisions noted by SEIU include a staffing premium, greater stability in employee schedules and immigration protections.

Loretto Hospital workers, which include patient care techs, ER techs, mental health, dietary and housekeeping staff, have been in negotiations with management since December. They announced their strike on July 9.

The strike would have taken place July 20 to coincide with #StrikeforBlackLives, a national day of U.S. workers striking for racial and economic justice.

SEIU said workers still plan to gather outside Loretto Hospital on July 20 to celebrate the new agreement and show their solidarity for workers seeking resources, wages and workplace protections needed to protect Black Americans.

Workers must vote to ratify the tentative agreement.

Becker's reached out to the hospital for comment and will add details if available.

