Chicago health system may postpone electives, go on ambulance bypass as possible nurses' strike looms

Chicago-based Cook County Health may postpone elective surgeries, reschedule appointments and send ambulances to other facilities as it prepares for workers to possibly walk off the job, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Cook County workers and nurses in Chicago plan to strike on or after June 24.

Nurses represented by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, are scheduled to strike for one day, on or after June 24. Social workers and other employees represented by SEIU Local 73 are scheduled to strike indefinitely beginning June 25.

SEIU Local 73 represents 2,449 workers in Cook County, including workers in Cook County Health at Stroger and Provident hospitals. The National Nurses Organizing Committee represents 1,250 nurses throughout Cook County Health.

Strikes could still be averted. But in the meantime, Cook County Health is preparing. Chicago's public health system may bring in temporary agency nurses, postpone elective surgeries, reschedule nonurgent medical appointments and/or tell ambulances to take patients to other facilities, spokesperson Alexandra Normington told the Tribune in a statement.

Cook County Health also said June 22 it would seek a court-ordered injunction to formalize a decision by the Illinois Labor Relations Board that more than 300 nurses should not be allowed to strike to ensure public health and safety is not threatened.

"Cook County respects our employees' right to collectively bargain and we remain committed to ensuring the continuation of critical operations so that we may provide lifesaving care for patients in need," Ms. Normington said, according to the report.

Angela Walker, a Cook County Health nurse and union member, told the Tribune the National Nurses Organizing Committee plans to appeal the board's decision.

News of the strike plans comes during negotiations for both unions. SEIU Local 73 has been in negotiations for more than nine months, and the National Nurses Organizing Committee has been in negotiations since October.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee said the largest sticking point for nurses in negotiations is a failure to address persistent staffing shortages throughout Cook County Health.

In a news release, Consuelo Vargas, RN, an emergency room nurse at Stroger, said: "Many patients have gone without care during the pandemic and are now beginning to seek treatment for their ongoing medical conditions. Yet we are constantly understaffed, and because of that, we are losing experienced nurses."

Ms. Normington told the Tribune that Cook County Health continually hires nurses and has hired nearly 800 of them over the past year.

Eric Bailey, a union spokesperson for SEIU Local 73 — which represents workers in offices under the Cook County president, in the County Clerk's Office, in the Sheriff's Office and at Cook County Health — told the Tribune key points of contention include issues such as pay equity, pay related to the COVID-19 pandemic and retiree health benefits.

He said no new bargaining dates were scheduled as of June 23. The National Nurses Organizing Committee said that as of June 22, no additional negotiations were scheduled between the union and Cook County Health before June 24.

Read the full Tribune article here.