California hospital delays obstetrics cut after nurse pushback

A California hospital is delaying plans to close its obstetrics department through at least Jan. 31, following pressure from the California Nurses Association and the state's health department.

Hemet Global Medical Center in August announced plans to close the labor and delivery department by Oct. 31, citing low volume and a lack of physicians. At the end of October, KPC Health — Hemet's corporate owner and operator — reversed course, saying the obstetrics department will remain open through at least the end of January.

“Now, the obstetrics unit will remain open and fully functional during the unpredictable holiday season, when we see an increased volume of patients coming in with the flu, coronavirus, and other respiratory illnesses," Ginny Packham, RN, a nurse in the hospital's obstetrics unit, said in a Nov. 4 union news release. "If GMC does not reverse its decision to fully close the obstetrics unit, then at least nurses and community members will have until Jan. 31 of next year to prepare for this scenario. We are so relieved to have won this valuable time."

Nurses previously expressed concern that cutting obstetrics services would negatively affect patient care, since expectant patients in the region would have to travel up to an hour to receive specialized care elsewhere. In emergencies, patients would be cared for by staff with no specialized obstetrics training, the union said.

Additionally, union members had claimed KPC Health had not complied with state regulatory and statutory requirements related to the suspension of acute care services. In mid-October, the California Department of Public Health informed the union that it agreed with its assessment, and that it would notify KPC Health that it could suspend only up to 50% of perinatal beds at Hemet, or submit a request to eliminate the service, which includes a 90-day notice under state law.

If the labor and delivery department is closed early in 2025, the move would affect nearly 30 obstetrics nurses. The hospital previously said all employees in the unit would be able to transfer to other open positions.