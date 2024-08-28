California hospital faces pushback on labor and delivery closure

A California hospital is facing pushback from a labor union as it moves forward with plans to close its labor and delivery department this fall.

The California Nurses Association, representing nearly 300 nurses at Hemet Global Medical Center, condemned the move on Aug. 27, citing potential risks to expectant patients in the ER.

"Closing obstetrics services at our hospital will affect our most vulnerable populations, who are already at risk for poor health outcomes," Ginny Packham, RN, said in a news release. "Closing this vital community resource will hurt our pregnant patients, who will now need to travel much further to get obstetrics care."

Hemet Global Medical Center, a 327-bed facility owned and operated by Corona, Calif.-based KPC Group, announced the closure plans earlier in August. At the time, the hospital shared a statement with local CBS affiliate KCAL News, attributing the move to low volume and a shortage of physicians.

"Hemet Global Medical Center has submitted a formal request to the California Department of Public Health for approval of a temporary one-year suspension of its labor and delivery unit," the statement said. "All labor and delivery unit employees are being offered the opportunity to transfer to open positions at Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center. The emergency department remains open and fully accessible for emergency deliveries."

The hospital expects the closure to take effect by the end of October, affecting 35 employees.

Meanwhile, the union is calling on Hemet Global Medical Center to keep the obstetrics department open.

"The department is a critical and irreplaceable resource for Hemet residents," the union said.