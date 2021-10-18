Allina Health suspends hospital ER, urgent care amid nurses strike

Minneapolis-based Allina Health is temporarily suspending emergency and urgent care services at its Abbott Northwestern WestHealth location in Plymouth, Minn., as nurses go on strike.

The services have been suspended from 5 a.m. Oct. 17 until 7 a.m. Oct. 20, according to a statement shared with Becker's. Allina said no other services on the WestHealth campus have been affected.

The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents about 50 nurses at Abbott Northwestern WestHealth's emergency department and urgent care facilities, said its members have been in negotiations since May and seek a contract that provides fair pay for holiday work and adequate benefits.

Allina Health said it has negotiated seven times with the union and has "consistently offered proposals that demonstrate our commitment to our employees, including an immediate wage increase to align wages with other metro hospitals and agreeing to some of the union's other priority issues."

During the strike, which is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. Oct. 20, Allina Health said patients can receive care at the system's Abbott Northwestern Hospital emergency department, additional urgent care locations and virtual care options.