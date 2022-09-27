14 benefits health systems offer to attract, retain top talent

As hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with workforce challenges, offering competitive benefits to recruit and retain talent is a top priority, according to a recent survey from Aon.

The firm's latest benefits survey of hospitals found that respondents ranked this in the first position on their list of concerns (91 percent), followed by "burnout/workforce resiliency" (89 percent) and "employees understand the value of their benefits" (89 percent).

Below is a breakdown of the benefits hospitals said they are offering to recruit and retain talent.

Tuition reimbursement programs (94 percent)

Discount to employees through plan design to access their own facilities and providers (82 percent)

Flexible work options (78 percent)

Personal leave (74 percent)

Cash-out vacation policies (73 percent)

Financial wellness/planning (72 percent)

Gender-affirming benefits (45 percent)

Adoption benefits (44 percent)

Enhanced behavioral health benefits (beyond traditional employee assistance programs or medical plans) (40 percent)

Student loan repayment plans (39 percent) (Note: An additional 41 percent are considering this option)

On-site daycare (33 percent)

Backup childcare (31 percent)

Backup elder care (23 percent)

No-cost health plan option to some segment of employee population (14 percent)

Aon's 17th annual benefits survey, conducted between April and June, represents findings of participating benefit plans for more than 2.6 million health system employees representing more than 1,200 U.S. hospitals.

Read more about the report here.