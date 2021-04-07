WVU Health System grows to 16 hospitals

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System comprises 16 hospitals after adding two new community hospitals, the health system announced April 7.

Barnesville (Ohio) Hospital and Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio, both critical access hospitals, joined WVU Health System April 1.

"With these two hospitals, we're solidifying our presence in the Upper Ohio Valley by ensuring that residents on both sides of the Ohio River have convenient access to the high quality care they need when and where they need it," WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. said in a news release.

WVU Health System, the largest system in West Virginia, has more than 27,000 employees and more than 2.5 million patient visits each year.

