Why Atrius chose Optum

Auburndale, Mass.-based Atrius Health and Optum, the provider arm of UnitedHealth Group, benefit from a mutual relationship; according to the Boston Globe, Atrius’s model was a shining example of what healthcare could be.

After the acquisition earlier this year, Atrius told employees that it would have access to more resources, including innovative technology and a broader range of healthcare expertise, services, and programs.

"Atrius Health is excited to build on our decades-long commitment in supporting our patients with high-quality care by joining Optum, positioning us to do even more to better serve patients and keep people healthy," Dr. Steve Strongwater, Atrius Health’s president & CEO, and Board Chair Dr. Laura Lee said in an emailed statement.

Don Berwick, former CMS administrator, said that the commonwealth needed better care, better health and lower cost.

"One of the best nonprofit delivery systems in the country — Atrius — is now owned by one of the most profit-driven organizations, UnitedHealth Group," Mr. Berwick said.