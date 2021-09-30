Walgreens considering acquisition of Evolent Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance is considering a takeover of healthcare company Evolent Care, Bloomberg reported Sept. 29.

The drug-store chain is said to be in talks with Evolent, according to sources close to the matter who asked Bloomberg not to be identified. There is no certainty that Walgreens will go ahead with an offer to buy.

Evolent Health provides partnerships between healthcare providers and health plans and seeks to help providers transition to a value-based care model. It also works with insurance companies to cut costs and give guidance to physicians to achieve optimal care.

For Walgreens, the acquisition could diversify its portfolio through the technology-based platform and give access to relationships with payers.