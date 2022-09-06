UAE-based company invests $500M in US health system

Pure Health, an integrated healthcare platform based in the United Arab Emirates, signed an agreement to acquire a 30-hospital health system based in Nashville, Tenn.

Under the terms of the deal, Pure Health will pay $500 million for Ardent Health Services, which includes 200 total sites of care and 26,000 employees. Pure Health is purchasing the majority interest in Ardent from private equity firm Equity Group Investments and will receive board observer rights with Ardent but will not have a spot on the board of directors.

The deal does not include expanding Ardent's physical footprint or further care delivery collaboration between Pure Health and Ardent.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Pure Health, as we continue to build relationships with leading U.S. healthcare providers to leverage the highest standards and best clinical practices to provide an unrivaled healthcare experience for patients in the UAE," said Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health. "Ardent has a strong track record of delivering outstanding services across the United States, and we look forward to gaining additional knowledge to support our north star of advancing the science of longevity and unlocking time for humanity."

Pure Health has a portfolio of more than 25 hospitals and 100 clinics; a group purchasing organization; and lab, diagnostic and rehabilitation services. The platform also includes medical supplies and health technology services.