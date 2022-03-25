Optum reportedly buys Refresh Mental Health

UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit has bought Refresh Mental Health from a private equity firm, Axios reported March 24 citing sources.

Three things to know:

1. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health runs a network of more than 300 outpatient sites across 37 states and has more than 1,500 employees.

2. Optum acquired Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co., sources told Axios.

3. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Kelso & Co. bought Refresh Mental Health for about $700 million in December 2020, according to the report.



Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Optum for comment and will update the report as more information becomes available.