Optum in talks to acquire 715-physician group in Massachusetts

UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum is in talks to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass., according to the Boston Business Journal.

Optum has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire nonprofit Atrius, sources told the Boston Business Journal. The proposed deal comes after Optum acquired Worcester, Mass.-based Reliant Medical Group in April 2018.

Optum has been interested in acquiring Atrium for a few years, sources told the Boston Business Journal and reportedly submitted a bid for Atrius in 2019 when the medical group was looking for a partner, but Atrius decided to remain independent at that time. Atrium decided to explore potential partnerships again due to the pressures of the pandemic, sources told the Boston Business Journal.

Atrius and Optum did not respond to requests for comment.



