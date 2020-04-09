Kootenai Health acquires 2 hospitals from Essentia Health

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health has acquired two hospitals from Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, according to The Idaho County Free Press.

Kootenai Health now owns two more Idaho hospitals, Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino and St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood.

The heath systems signed a letter of intent to transfer ownership of the critical access hospitals in August.

Under the agreement, both critical access hospitals are expected to retain their current structures and board, according to the report.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Geisinger, AtlantiCare sever merger

Christus Health finalizes acquisition of AdventHealth's 170-bed hospital

$40M sale of 2 California hospitals includes commitment to COVID-19 patient care



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.