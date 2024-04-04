Kansas universities partner to support rural healthcare

Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System and Manhattan-based Kansas State University have partnered to focus on rural healthcare through the K-State 105 initiative.

K-State 105 is a statewide economic growth initiative led by Kansas State University. The organizations will work with the statewide K-State research and extension network to address healthcare challenges, specifically in rural Kansas areas.

Some of the partnership focus areas could include: ways to keep care local, dementia patient caregiver support, increasing digital and telehealth resource access, behavioral health needs-focused programs for rural communities, provider shortages for OB-GYN and high-risk pregnancy, and resources for grant writing and facilitation.

Areas are still being determined for the program's pilot projects.

"Through K-State 105, we are building economic prosperity in all 105 counties of Kansas," Jessica Gnad, K-State 105 director, said in an April 4 news release. "We know that access to health care is an issue affecting economic and workforce development across Kansas. Our partnership with The University of Kansas Health System is just the beginning of a collaboration to empower Kansans to find solutions that work in their local communities."

The project will support work from the Care Collaborative, a health system program that was founded to drive better stroke, heart attack and sepsis care outcomes in rural Kansas.