Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 6 recent updates

Several mergers and acquisitions were recently announced, advanced or halted. Becker's has reported on the following six developments since June 1.

1. Board approves $92M sale of 2 Illinois hospitals

The Illinois State Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 on June 7 to allow El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health to sell two Illinois hospitals to Michigan-based Resilience Healthcare for $92 million, the Chicago Tribune reported.

2. HCA's deal to buy 5 hospitals halted

HCA Healthcare inked a deal in September to acquire five Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care. The transaction is on hold after a judge issued a temporary restraining order to pause the deal at the request of the Federal Trade Commission, Bloomberg Law reported June 7.

3. West Virginia hospital to join Mountain Health Network

Pleasant Valley Hospital signed a letter of intent with Cabell Huntington Hospital, which will add Pleasant Valley to Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network.

4. FTC files suit to block 2 hospital deals

The FTC unanimously voted to block two separate hospital transactions, one involving Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health and the other involving HCA Healthcare and Steward Health Care System, the agency announced June 2.

5. Bellin, Gundersen eye merger

Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health and La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System are exploring a merger with a final decision expected later this year. The combined organization would have 11 hospitals and more than 100 local clinic locations.

6. Pennsylvania health systems to merge

Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health signed a letter of intent to form a five-hospital system that would generate more than $1 billion in revenue.