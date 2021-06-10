Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals

Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since May 10:
1. 200-bed hospital to join Penn Highlands Healthcare
Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., signed a definitive agreement to join DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.
2. Shuttered Oklahoma cancer hospital has potential buyer
The Muscogee Nation is considering buying a shuttered Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa, Okla.
3. American Health Systems' takeover of North Carolina system advances
Randolph Health, a bankrupt single-hospital system based in Asheboro, N.C., received verbal approval from the North Carolina attorney general to join Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare System.
4. Rhode Island regulators approve sale of 2 hospitals, averting closure
Rhode Island regulators conditionally approved the sale of two privately owned hospitals in the state, ending an impasse that threatened to close the two facilities.
5. HCA to sell Georgia hospital to AdventHealth for $635M
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to sell a 230-bed Georgia hospital to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, the for-profit hospital operator said May 13.
6. 3-hospital system to join Piedmont Healthcare
University Health Care System, a three-hospital system based in Augusta, Ga., signed a letter of intent to join Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.