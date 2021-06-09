200-bed hospital to join Penn Highlands Healthcare

Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., signed a definitive agreement to join DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Monongahela Valley Hospital would become the seventh hospital in the Penn Highlands network.

The two healthcare organizations said the deal will help Monongahela Valley Hospital maintain and expand key services, attract physicians and advanced practice providers, preserve jobs and maintain a meaningful role in local governance of the hospital.

The deal is expected to take effect this fall.

"It's an exciting time for Penn Highlands as we continue to grow our footprint across the region and expand to the southwestern part of the state," said Richard Pfingstler, chair of the Penn Highlands Healthcare board. "The affiliation with Monongahela Valley Hospital broadens our reach while continuing to support the Monongahela Valley Hospital history of offering high-quality health care and great patient satisfaction."