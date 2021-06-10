Shuttered Oklahoma cancer hospital has potential buyer

The Muscogee Nation is considering buying a shuttered Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Tulsa, Okla., according to Tulsa World.

The hospital, which had been operating for more than 30 years, saw its last patient May 27. The hospital said patient access issues and insurance limitations led to the closure, which affected 400 employees.

The Muscogee National Council is holding a session June 10 to consider a measure that would authorize the tribe's purchase of the cancer hospital, according to Tulsa World. Draft legislation doesn't address if the hospital would be used for cancer services or different specialties. The tribe operates hospitals and clinics in and around its reservation.



In a statement to Tulsa World, the Muscogee Nation said it will "refrain from making comment on this legislative matter until it has been presented to the National Council for consideration. Discussing the matter prior to our established legislative process would be premature."