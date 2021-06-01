Oklahoma cancer hospital closes, affecting 400 employees

After operating for more than 30 years, Cancer Treatment Centers of America closed its hospital in Tulsa, Okla., according to News On 6.

CTCA Tulsa saw its last patient May 27. About 400 employees were affected by the closure.

The hospital, which announced its intent to close the hospital in March, attributed the decision to patient access pressures and insurance limitations in the Tulsa market.

"We hope that other healthcare facilities in Oklahoma are able to overcome the insurance limitations that we were unable to so the residents of this great state continue to get quality access to the care they deserve," CTCA Tulsa President Dana Haynie told News On 6.