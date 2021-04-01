Oklahoma cancer hospital to close

Cancer Treatment Centers of America will close its hospital in Tulsa, Okla., this summer, the organization said March 31.

CTCA Tulsa will stop operations June 1. The hospital attributed the decision to close to patient access pressures and insurance limitations in the Tulsa market.



About 400 employees will be affected by the decision, according to a news release.

"CTCA has been proud to serve the community and cancer patients from our location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the past 30 years," said Dana Haynie, president of CTCA Tulsa. "Our top priorities during this transition will be to provide a seamless transition of our patients' care and ensure our 400 employees are provided with resources and support as they navigate this difficult time as well."

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS delays some application requests for rural payment model

Northwell hospital charged 30x more for COVID-19 tests in its ED

'A gut punch': Florida hospitals slam $500M in proposed Medicaid cuts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.