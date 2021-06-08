American Health Systems' takeover of North Carolina system advances

Randolph Health, a bankrupt single-hospital system based in Asheboro, N.C., received verbal approval from the North Carolina attorney general to join Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare System, according to the Triad Business Journal.

Attorney General Josh Stein gave the verbal approval of the deal at a bankruptcy hearing June 4.

At the bankruptcy hearing, the judge approved Michael Miller to become interim CEO of Randolph Health. Mr. Miller has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

"I'm a former hospital CEO and am often retained to serve as an 'interim CEO,' helping organizations turn around management for operational and state/federal regulatory compliance," Mr. Miller wrote in a letter to Randolph Health colleagues, according to the Business Journal. "I am dedicated to working alongside you and ensuring that the high-quality care you provide today remains a top priority."

Mr. Miller will serve in the role until American Healthcare System's purchase of Randolph Health is complete.

Randolph Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2020.