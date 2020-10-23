Hospital M&A update: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced in the last three weeks:

1. Bankruptcy court approves $20M sale of Washington hospital

A bankruptcy judge on Oct. 21 authorized the $20 million sale of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., and a neighboring medical office building to an investment group.

2. CentraState Healthcare to join Atlantic Health

CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., has signed a definitive agreement to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.

3. UnityPoint Health seeks to sell Iowa hospital to Illinois system

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health plans to sell its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, to Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

4. UNC Health strikes deal for 12th hospital

Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health have entered into a letter of intent that would make Southeastern the 12th member of UNC's system.

5. North Carolina hospital receives 7 takeover bids

Randolph Health, a single-hospital system based in Asheboro, N.C., sold for $18.5 million after receiving seven takeover bids during a bankruptcy auction.

6. Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist merge to create 42-hospital system

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health have completed their merger, creating a 42-hospital system with more than 70,000 employees.

7. 2 New York health systems explore combining

Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine have signed a letter of intent to explore combining.

8. Orlando Health closes $86M acquisition of CHS hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health completed the acquisition of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and its associated assets from Franklin, Tenn.-based Bayfront Health.

9. Texas regulators approve sale of 2 CHS hospitals

Texas regulators have approved Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' planned divestiture of two hospitals in the state, despite objection from the Federal Trade Commission.

10. Novant Health's $5.3B deal for North Carolina hospital approved

The New Hanover County Commissioners voted to approve Novant Health's $5.3 billion deal to purchase New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

