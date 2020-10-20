UnityPoint Health seeks to sell Iowa hospital to Illinois system

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health plans to sell its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, to the Blessing Health System.

The organizations signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding this week and expect to reach a final agreement and obtain the necessary approvals over the next several months.

UnityPoint Health-Keokuk would become Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System's third hospital.

"UnityPoint Health is committed to sustainable healthcare for the Keokuk community," said UnityPoint Health Chief Administrative Officer John Sheehan. "This is an exciting first step, and we look forward to working with Blessing’s leadership team toward ensuring continued access to quality healthcare for those who call Keokuk home."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist merge to create 42-hospital system

Advocate Aurora, Beaumont cancel merger

North Carolina hospital receives 7 takeover bids

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.