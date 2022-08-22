Hospital M&A: 7 recent deals

Several hospitals and health systems are pursuing merger and acquisition deals, and a few transactions have been called off in recent months.

Here are seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or terminated since July 14:

1. ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings. The health systems announced Aug. 18 that the deal will not move forward.

2. Mississippi health system merges with Ochsner

Meridian, Miss.-based Rush Health Systems, a seven-hospital system, merged with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health on Aug. 1.

3. CHS sells Oklahoma hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) to SSM Health Oklahoma.

4. Temple Health and partners to buy hospital from Tower Health

The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Meadowbrook, Pa.-based Redeemer Health and Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System partnered to purchase Philadelphia-based Chestnut Hill Hospital.

5. Princeton Community Hospital to join West Virginia University Health System

Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital will fully integrate with Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System under a definitive agreement approved in late July.

6. ChristianaCare buys shuttered Pennsylvania hospital; no timeline for reopening it

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare purchased a hospital from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

7. MUSC, Regional Medical Center propose partnership

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is planning a partnership with Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina to enhance healthcare access across the state.





