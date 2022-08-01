Mississippi health system merges with Ochsner

Meridian, Miss.-based Rush Health Systems has merged with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health as of Aug. 1.

Ochsner Rush Health will provide new and enhanced services for a wider region of patients as a result of this merger.

"By coming together, we'll be able to do more to enhance and expand clinical services focused on the critical needs of the communities we serve while ensuring our patients have access to local, high-quality care for generations to come," Larkin Kennedy, CEO Ochsner Rush Health, said in a press release Aug. 1.

Updated names and branding will occur at the system's hospitals in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

The health system has also increased minimum wage to $12 an hour, which will affect over 400 employees.