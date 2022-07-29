CHS sells Oklahoma hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has sold AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.) to SSM Health Oklahoma, according to a July 28 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS said the divestiture of the 32-bed hospital was completed on July 1. The deal closed about four months after CHS and SSM Health Oklahoma entered into a definitive agreement. SSM Health will operate the hospital under the license of SSM St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee (Okla.).



With the deal finalized, CHS operates 83 hospitals across 16 states, including five in Oklahoma.

CHS ended the first six months of this year with a net loss of $327 million on revenues of $6.04 billion. In the first half of 2021, the company posted a net loss of $58 million on revenues of $6.02 billion.