ChristianaCare buys shuttered Pennsylvania hospital; no timeline for reopening it

ChristianaCare has purchased West Grove, Pa.-based Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health but has not revealed when it will reopen the facility that was closed in December.

"It is our privilege to serve our neighbors in southern Chester County as expert, caring partners in health," Janice E. Nevin, MD, ChristianaCare president and CEO, said in a July 13 news release. "We are excited to have this opportunity to reimagine healthcare at the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. We are here as long-term partners in supporting a healthy southern Chester County community."

The new location adds to numerous ChristianaCare care sites in Chester County.

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health first announced plans to purchase Jennersville Hospital in June. The nonprofit healthcare system said it will take "a few more months" to set a timeline for Jennersville's reopening and that its first priority is to add emergency care there.