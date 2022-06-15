ChristianaCare to buy shuttered hospital from Tower Health

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare plans to buy a shuttered hospital from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

The deal includes Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., two office buildings and a 24-acre parcel of land, according to a June 15 ChristianaCare news release. It does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.

The hospital will have the new name of ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. The deal is expected to close in 30 to 60 days.

Jennersville Hospital closed Dec. 31. Tower Health was supposed to sell the hospital, along with Coatesville, Pa.-based Brandywine Hospital, to Texas turnaround firm Canyon Atlantic Partners Jan. 1, but pulled out of the deal, stating that Canyon Atlantic was unable to demonstrate it could effectively take ownership.

A judge later ordered Tower Health to restart the sale, but Canyon Atlantic eventually ended the bid, saying it ran out of time to save the hospitals.

ChristianaCare also signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.