Princeton Community Hospital to join West Virginia University Health System

The Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital Association approved an agreement with the West Virginia University Health System to fully integrate into the WVU Health System, according to a July 28 announcement from the city of Princeton board of directors.

The hospital entered a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals in December 2020. In October 2021, a letter of intent was signed by all parties for the WVU Health System to become the sole member of PCH.

PCH President and CEO Karen Bowling said the integration provides significant benefits to community members.

"The advantages to being a full member of the WVU Health System are innumerable. WVU Medicine will bring the strength, stability, and resources necessary to move healthcare forward in southern West Virginia in ways that would not have been possible otherwise. We are already seeing significant improvements being made at PCH," Ms. Bowling said.

PCH is a fully accredited 203-bed acute care multispecialty medical facility serving a 10-county region in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.