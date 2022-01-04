HCA buys 59 urgent care centers in Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has finalized the purchase of MD Now Urgent Care, a network of 59 urgent care centers in Florida.

The transaction involving Florida's largest urgent care chain, announced Jan. 4, significantly expands HCA's reach as an urgent care provider. HCA operates 170 urgent care clinics in 19 markets.

"The addition of MD Now Urgent Care in Florida enhances our already strong capabilities in a rapidly growing state by providing convenient outpatient care options for our patients," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. “It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed."

HCA said the transaction closed at the end of 2021; the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HCA said it has invested heavily in the Florida market, including $3 billion in capital projects over the last three years.