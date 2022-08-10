Flager Health+ explores joining another system

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ announced that the board of trustees and leadership team began a formal process to explore joining a 'like-minded health system,' according to an Aug. 9 press release from the organization.

Flagler Health+ CEO Carlton DeVooght said that changes in the healthcare landscape require growth to meet community needs.

"Our commitment to our community-focused mission remains steadfast. Everything we do is driven by our dedication to our team members, our patients and this community, and we are excited about our future," said Mr. DeVooght.

Flagler Health+ is in the early stages of the exploration process, and no deadlines have been announced.