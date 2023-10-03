CHS, MU Health Care expand partnership

Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care has expanded its strategic relationship with local hospitals belonging to Community Health Systems.

Franklin, Tenn.-based CHS operates three hospitals in Missouri. Two of them currently partner with the state's academic health system, according to an Oct. 3 news release. MU Healthcare physicians staff the emergency department at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center and provide tele-neonatology consultations to OB-GYNs at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo.

Under the expanded partnership, MU Health Care physicians and specialty services will now be offered at the two hospitals, while patients needing higher levels of care will be connected to the main facilities in Columbia.

The partners will also provide Graduate Medical Education rotations and work to find ways to grow women's services, cardiology, orthopedics and critical care in their areas.