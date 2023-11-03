Augusta Health adds women's health group

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health is adding Augusta Health Care for Women, the health system said Nov. 2.

Augusta Health Care for Women, also in Fishersville, will join Augusta Health Dec. 1, according to a news release. The practice has operated independently for more than 30 years.

Augusta Health Care for Women will have access to the new Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion and will continue to offer services at its Fishersville and Lexington offices.

Earlier this year, Augusta Medical Group added a similar practice, Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare in Harrisonburg, Va.