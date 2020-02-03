AdventHealth to sell Texas hospital to Christus

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to sell its hospital in San Marcos, Texas, to San Antonio-based Christus Santa Rosa.

Christus Santa Rosa has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the 170-bed Central Texas Medical Center and its assets.

The systems expect the deal to be finalized in the spring, pending necessary regulatory approval.

"CTMC has been a very important part of AdventHealth for many years," said Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth. "Over time we've realized that the interests of CTMC and the community it serves would benefit from the hospital joining a strong health system with a robust regional network."

Christus said it will release more details of the transaction when it is finalized.

